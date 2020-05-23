Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity gives out 1,000 masks

The Lansing Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity is doing their part in the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo: www.nursetogether.com / CC BY 2.0 / License Link)(MGN)

On Saturday, they gave out one thousand masks.

The Michigan Chinese American Coalition purchased non-medical masks to donate to the community.

Members of Alpha Phi Alpha practiced social distancing while distributing the masks to residents.

All members of the public are welcome to visit one of the sites to receive a mask, which are limited to three per person.

It started at noon, but organizers say they had cars lined up at 10:30 to get a mask.

Organizers say this event took weeks to plan.

“We know there are people in our community that may have a difficult time acquiring a mask and we want to help ease that burden,” said Joshua Gillespie, community service chair for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s Kappa Delta Lambda Chapter. “We are honored to serve the Lansing community and we hope through this effort that we will provide some safety, comfort and relief.”

The organization hopes to do this once or twice a month.