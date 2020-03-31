Almost half of U.S. foreign-born in past decade had college

Almost half of the foreign-born who moved to the U.S. in the past decade were college-educated.

Figures released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau show that 47% of the foreign-born population who arrived in the U.S. from 2010 to 2019 had a bachelor’s degree or higher.

By comparison, 36% of native-born Americans and 31% of the foreign-born population who entered the country in or before 2009 had college degrees or higher.

Experts say immigration from Latin American has been declining for more than a decade.

The number of Asian immigrants has been rising as they filled high-skilled jobs and brought over relatives who also are educated.

