Almost $500,000 going to community groups

The United Way of Jackson County announced in a news release Monday that the organization is giving a combined $480,000 to 24 local programs that focus on helping people meet basic needs.

The United Way set a goal of helping 5,000 Jackson County households achieve “financial stability” by 2025 after a 2016 study found 13 percent of the county’s homes are in poverty.

Another 29 percent, the release said, don’t earn enough income to maintain a stable household budget.

The new investments include a $10,000 “mini-grant” initiative intended for grassroots organizations that address basic needs.

“These groups know what individuals and families need to succeed,” UWJC Director of Community Solutions Bethany Stutzman said in the release. “By making grants available to them, we know those needs can be addressed in the best way.”

For more information on the United Way of Jackson County programs, go to www.uwjackson.org.

