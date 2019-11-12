Allow extra time for the morning drive

Snowfall on Monday ranged from as little as 3 inches to close to 10 inches across Mid-Michigan. Today we see a mix of clouds and sun with the chance of a few flurries. If you are traveling to West Michigan today you may run into heavy Lake Effect Snow West of Kalamazoo. Parts of Northern Lower Michigan and the Thumb Region of the state will also see Lake Effect Snow.

Crews continue to plow and treat Mid-Michigan roadways. Main roads are in better shape than Monday, but still allow extra time for the drive to work or school.

It will be cold day for us with high temperatures only in the low 20s. Dress for Wind Chills today in the single digits and teens. Tonight air temperatures tumble to the single digits. Wind chills early Tuesday morning will be near 0. High temperatures again Wednesday will be in the mid 20s.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.