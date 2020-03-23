Allergy season vs. coronavirus

As the U.S. continues to deal with the coronavirus outbreak allergy season has now arrived.

So how do you know if your sneezing and sniffles are from pollen or the virus?

Experts from the Cleveland Clinic say the biggest telltale sign of allergies is itchiness in the eyes and nose, along with congestion and sneezing.

The symptoms for the coronavirus are more serious, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.