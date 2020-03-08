Allegedly drunk driver crashes through wall

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run accident that involved an allegedly drunk driver crashing through a business’ wall.

It happened around 7:15 Saturday night in the 500 block of Avenue A in Springfield.

Deputies were dispatched to a convenience store for a report on a vehicle that had crashed through the front wall.

No one inside the store was injured. The vehicle had left the scene.

An employee gave police a detailed description of the vehicle and deputy found the driver nearby.

Police say they're charging the 47-year-old Springfield man for leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and driving without a license.

