Alleged sexual assault being investigated at school

An investigation is underway after an alleged sexual assault between two students at the middle school at Parkside.

The Jackson Police Department told News 10 they received a report on Tuesday about the assault.

A detective has been assigned to the case and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Officials from the middle school have not responded to requests for comments at this point.

