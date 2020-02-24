Allegations of abuse at Grand Ledge school

Parents in the Grand Ledge school district are standing in support of a mother who claims her daughter was assaulted by a teacher's assistant.

The alleged incident was brought up at Monday night's school board meeting.

"I was assaulted by a staff member for no reason. I don't want that to happen to anyone else, they deserve much better than that," said Adelaide Remy, who is 12 years old.

Remy said she was grabbed and pushed by a teacher's assistant in her special education program at Willow Ridge Elementary School back in December.

She asked the Grand Ledge School Board for help during Monday night's meeting.

"They need to learn their lesson. That's why I'm here to ask you to help them to get the training that they need to help kids in the EI program," Remy said.

Remy's mother, Rachel Buffenbarger, has taken Remy out of Willow Ridge Elementary School. She said she's also taking steps to make sure this doesn't happen to any other student.

"I filed a state complaint with the Michigan Department of Education because some of the rules they're just not following them," Buffenbarger said. "I just really want to find a resolution. I've tried for months and months to get this resolved."

A group of people also came to the meeting in support of Remy. Some parents even shared their own stories.

"My son was in the room with Adelaide and he experienced much of what she did. He was there as a witness for her and for the kids that were in that room," said Samantha, a Grand Ledge parent.

Director of Communications for Grand Ledge Public Schools John Ellsworth said they conducted their own investigation into Buffenbarger's allegations and said the investigation is closed.

"Our own investigation found there was no assault. A police report was filed not by us. The parent requested one, the police sent that to the prosecutor's office and we've been told it was sent as a review only so there are no charges expected from that either," Ellsworth said.

The report is still with the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office. They haven't commented on the case.

Remy and her mother say they will continue to share their story with the public to make sure that change will happen at Grand Ledge Public Schools.

The State Department of Education has not commented on the investigation.

