Mariah Carey's "All I want for Christmas is You" is finally a number one hit.

Of course, Carey has had number one hits before, but believe it or not, she never had a number one hit for her beloved Christmas song "All I want for Christmas is You."

The holiday classic was released 25 years ago, but it didn't top the Hot 100 Chart until this year.

However, Carey has still made $60 million off of royalties from the song.

