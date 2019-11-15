'Alex's Great State Race' joins U of M and Michigan State together

390 days.

That's how long it has been since the Spartans and Wolverines played each other in football.

Michigan won last year's game 21 to 7 in East Lansing.

This year's matchup is 64 miles away at Michigan stadium.

The game ball being used in that game is on its way to Ann Arbor from East Lansing.

It's all thanks to Alex's Great State Race, an event to raise money and awareness to student disability services at both schools.

It is now in its sixth year.

The ROTC cadets from U of M and Michigan State run the game ball 64-miles from one university to the other the day before the game.

The tradition was started by the parents of Michigan State student Alex Powell, who passed away from cancer in 2011.

Powell benefited from Michigan State's Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities and also received cancer treatments at U of M.

Powell's mom was at the event Friday morning and said, " I think he would really be proud of it. I do. I think he'd be proud of it.He would be like 'oh my god mom,why are you doing this? Don't make it about me.' But it is about him. I love him, I miss him."