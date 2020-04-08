Alcohol sales have increased

Americans are finding ways to cope with the "Stay Home Stay Safe" order through booze.

At the end of March, U.S. alcohol sales rose 55%.

One local liquor store has seen a change in the amount of alcohol customers are purchasing.

"What we do notice is maybe if they were only going to get a bottle of wine or two, they're probably buying by the case now so that they don't have to come back so often," Rich McCarius said.

Although individuals might be buying more alcohol, overall sales at Tom's Party Store have actually dropped since students are not on campus.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.