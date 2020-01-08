A new study reveals alcohol-related deaths in the U.S. are on the rise.

Researchers looked at death certificate data spanning from 1999 to 2017.

They found the number of deaths linked to alcohol doubled during that time.

Nearly half of these deaths were attributed to liver disease, or overdoses on alcohol.

Alcohol-related deaths were highest in males, middle aged adults, and people of American Indian or Alaskan native descent.

The study was led by researchers from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and published in 'Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research.'

