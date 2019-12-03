Albion president announces retirement

Albion College's president has announced he will retire at the end of the school year.

President Mauri Ditzler,66, made the announcement during a townhall meeting with students, faculty and staff, according to news release from Albion College.

President Ditzler said at the townhall that he will be transitioning into a new role where he will be leading various special projects.

The Board of Trustees said they hired a national firm to lead a search for the next president, who will be the 17th president of Albion College, according to the release.

“A passionate advocate for liberal arts education, Mauri Ditzler has embraced Albion as his own during his tenure with our college, and we are all the richer for it,” said Board Chair J. Donald Sheets, ’82. “Over the past six years, Mauri has led our campus with a keen vision, boundless energy and unmatched enthusiasm that has allowed Albion College to achieve extraordinary results."

Ditzler started at Albion College on July 1, 2014 after teaching and working in leadership positions at various liberal arts institutions including Monmouth College in Illinois, Wabash College in Indiana, Milliken University in Illinois and College of Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

While at Albion College he made several accomplishments including raising more than $86 million for a comprehensive campaign to fund new programs, capital projects and scholarships, creating new programs for first-generation and under-represented students and strengthen relationships with faculty, staff, students and alumni, which created a renewed sense of engagement on and beyond campus, according to the release.

The Board of Trustees has appointed Michael J. Harrington to establish a committee to lead a national search to select and welcome the next president, once they are chosen, according to the release.

If a new president has not been selected by July 1, 2020, Ditzler has agreed to extend his tenure until a new president has been found, according to the release.

