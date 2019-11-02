Albion police investigating homicide

Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force and Albion Department of Public Safety are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning.

Albion Public Safety Officers responded to the 1400 block of Cooper St early Saturday morning for a possible shooting.

At the scene they discovered a male with a gunshot wound. Officers began first aid until an ambulance arrived.

The victim died of his wounds at the Oaklawn Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact D/Sgt. Nicole Wygant at 517-629-7824 and leave a message for a return call or contact Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.

