Albion College to hold virtual commencement Saturday

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter day-to-day life across the country, Albion College is joining the growing list of schools that will be holding graduation ceremonies virtually.

The school announced Thursday that it will stream commencement on the college's website. The commencement stream will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.

“Completing a degree is a huge feat that takes years of hard work and deserves to be celebrated,” said Albion College president Mauri Ditzler.

Albion College says the virtual commencement was filmed using an online videoconferencing platform and uses historical video footage from previous commencements. Ditzler will sign the student's diplomas and provost Marc Roy will read the names of the graduates.

The school says it recorded students, faculty, and staff presenters at their homes, which will include photos from the graduates instead of a formal procession.

Albion College is planning an additional in-person graduation ceremony, tentatively set for Friday, Oct. 16, which coincides with homecoming.

