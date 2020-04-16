Albion College announces "Michigan 2020 Promise" scholarship

Albion College announced its new "Michigan 2020 Promise" scholarship.

The college said the scholarship will help Michigan families who have financial concerns about tuition due to the coronavirus.

The college said the scholarship is exclusive to graduating high school seniors and transfers students.

The Michigan 2020 Promise will cover 100% of tuition and fees for Michigan students whose families make under $65,000 annually after the Michigan Tuition and Federal Pell grants are applied, the college said.

Albion College said families making over $65,000 at minimum will receive $92,000, or as high as $136,000 in Albion College scholarships over the course of four years.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has not only denied graduating seniors with the opportunity to walk in a high school graduation ceremony, it has evoked anxiety and concern for the financial and educational future of Michigan families,” said Ditzler. “Now more than ever, Albion College is committed to making higher learning accessible through this substantial scholarship, waived entrance exams and unrivaled value. Even in the face of uncertainty, Albion provides the hope, help and resources to empower Michigan students and families to reclaim ownership of their educational future, and the power to make quality, life-advancing decisions on their own terms.”

Due the coronavirus pandemic, the college said entrance exam testing dates were also postponed until the fall.

Applicants have until May 1 to apply for the Michigan Promise 2020 scholarship.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.