Albion College names new president

The Board of Trustees has appointed a new president for Albion College.

Dr. Mathew B. Johnson will serve as the 17th president of the college, according to a news release.

He was selected by the Board of Trustees from nearly 100 candidates after a four-month search, according to the release.

Dr. Johnson has spent the last five years at Brown University as an Associate Dean of the College for Engaged Scholarship and Senior Fellow and Executive Director of Howard R. Swearer Center for Public Service, the college said.

“I looked at the landscape of liberal arts schools across the country and Albion fell into the landscape of schools that were doing really interesting things,” Dr. Johnson said. “It’s a school poised to jump forward. The three words I want to stress are boldness, tenacity and courage for public purpose. That’s what Albion is about and that’s what makes me excited.”

Dr. Johnson will begin serving as president on July 1.

