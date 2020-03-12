Al-Yasari back in court seeking pre-trial rulings

Bdour Al-Yasari, 28, the Holt woman accused of plotting the death of her husband will be back in an Ingham County courtroom Thursday morning.

She's accused of committing the crime with her secret lover.

On Thursday, in court, a judge will decide whether certain details will be withheld from a jury at Bdour Al-Yasari's upcoming trial.

Among the list of details her defense will ask to prevent from being introduced as evidence in the trial includes any statements from Al-Yasari's secret boyfriend, Jacob Ficher.

Ficher was convicted and sentenced to life without parole back in January for the murder of Al-Yasari's husband, Amar Al-Yasari.

This trial was set to begin Monday, March 16, 2020, but Judge Joyce Draganchuk decided to postpone it and set the start for a later date.

This was at the request of Al-Yasari's defense attorney, Abood Law.

Law took on the year-long case in January and told the judge, he and his defense team needed more time to prepare and gather their own expert witnesses.

