Ajay Barghava faces 8 criminal sexual conduct charges

Ajay Barghava now faces eight criminal sexual conduct charges, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

Scott Hughes with the Ingham County Prosecutors Office told News 10 the latest charge was filed on April 2.

Barhava, a physical therapist in Okemos and owner of Okemos Therapy Services, is accused of sexually assaulting patients.

His license was suspended back in November after multiple women accused him of touching them inappropriately.

Back on Jan. 9, three women testified that he got pleasure out of groping them during treatment and said they want to keep his suspension in place.

One patient with neck pain said Bhargava asked her to undress from the waist up and then stared at her breasts.

Another, who was seeing Bhargava for pain in her elbow, said he asked her to remove her bra while he massaged her shoulders and moved down to her buttocks. The patient said he eventually asked her to undress completely as he massaged her breasts.

A third patient saw Bhargava for neck pain.

She said he too massaged her buttocks and breasts and that he had an erection afterward.

Barghava's attorney, Brian Morley, confirmed to News 10 that the owner disputes the allegations.

"Nothing improper or inappropriate happened during the course of medical treatment," Morley said.

Barghava is due back in Ingham County's 55th District Court in Mason at 9:30 a.m. on May 28 for a preliminary exam.

