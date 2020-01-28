A new study suggests short-term exposure to air pollution can have a traumatic effect on the heart.
Researchers looked at population density and air quality data from Japan.
They found more than 90% of cardiac arrests in that country occurred on days with elevated levels of fine particulate matter.
However, those levels were below the World Health Organization's guideline for air pollution.
Air pollution and its impact on heart health
