Aide who testified against Trump likely out at White House

(AP) - The decorated soldier and White House aide who played a central role in the Democrats’ impeachment case is expected to be pushed out of the National Security Council.

Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council who testified during the impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill, lower right, walks down the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

That’s according to two people familiar with the expected personnel move, which could happen as early as Friday.

President Donald Trump wouldn’t confirm that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was being forced out but said, “I’m not happy with him."

Talking to reporters on Friday, the president asked reporters rhetorically, “You think I’m supposed to be happy with him? I’m not."

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.