After Maaco closed, what's next?

More than 30 cars trapped in the shop for several months have been returned to their owners after an eviction order was issued and Maaco was closed in south Lansing.

People who gave shop owner Doug Parks their cars say he still owes them money.

Police tell News 10 they've done what they can.

"It's going to be strictly up to the courts," said George Lammers, a deputy with the Ingham County Sheriff Department's Civil Division. "We do the order of eviction that was issued by the judge...and that's what we're doing now."

Many who got their cars back told News 10 they went to Parks' home in Eaton Rapids, so we did the same to try and get some answers. There was no response.

A neighbor told us she knows he's up to something.

"Someone comes in and out of there at night, but nothing during the day at all. I know people are after him...he knows...they've been waiting for a long time, and I'd be pissed if it was my car," Tiana Baker said.

Police think he's still home too, but there's nothing they can do about it.

"There were no criminal acts that were done. It's all civil," said Lammers. "Now if there were any other things that were criminal in nature, that'd be up to the law enforcement to be investigating and go with it at that point. But as far as we're concerned, we're civil, and that's all we're going to do."

Pat Rennie's blue Ford pickup has been in the shop for several months.

But Rennie has no ill feelings toward Parks.

"Good luck to you, Doug. I don't know what happens to make people do these types of things," he said.

Lammers said that unclaimed cars from the shop will be impounded by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

