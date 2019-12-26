'Tis the season for after-Christmas deals and returns

Chances are you or someone in your family got a gift they didn't like.

On Thursday, stores re-opened for shoppers to return those unwanted presents and take advantage of after Christmas deals. According to the retail platform Oracle, 77% of shoppers are expected to make returns on gifts this year.

News 10 caught up with some of those shoppers at the south Lansing Meijer.

"I was expecting it to be pretty busy out, but it's not that bad," said Chrissy Davis about the return lines at the store.

Donna Page stood in line behind her to return a TV her son gifted her.

"My son wanted me to have something, he didn't know what. He told me, 'now mom here's the receipt, you take it back if it's not something you want and get something you like,'" said Page.

Page considers the day after Christmas the "fun day" because you can return unwanted items and get what you really want. She took advantage of the discounts as well. Cathy Bytwerk agreed. At Meijer, Christmas decorations and supplies were 50% off, so Bytwerk grabbed an armful of them.

"I stopped at the Mason Meijer first and looked for these socks, which they didn't have so I made a trip to Target. They didn't have them, but this Meijer did and so I'm buying them for next year and they're half off, so I feel like I've got a real bargain," said Bytwerk.

Mike Wils waited in line to return four shirts that weren't his size that given to him for Christmas.

"My girlfriend bought them for me. I like the shirts, I don't know what she was thinking because they're too big. I mean I could wear these over top of this jacket," said Wils.

Shoppers can take advantage of those after Christmas deals with discounts all the way into January.

