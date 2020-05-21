Advanced prostate cancer on the rise

A new study reveals an increase in advanced prostate cancers, five years after a task force recommended against screenings for all men.

Researchers looked at diagnosis data before and after the guidelines changed in 2012.

They found the incidence for early stage cancers decreased by 6 to 11%.

However, rates of advanced stage disease continued to rise.

The most recent guidelines include screening as an option for low-risk men between 55 and 69.

The study was led by researchers at the American Cancer Society and published in 'Journal of the National Cancer Institute.'

