Adult changing tables up for discussion in House of Reps.

People that are unable to use public bathrooms because of disabilities may soon have facilities they need in public bathrooms.

A bill being introduced to the Michigan House of Representatives on Thursday, Jan. 23, would require establishments like movie theaters, sports arenas, zoos, and airports to have adult-sized changing tables.

Currently, the Americans with Disabilities Act only legally provides the space needed for a wheelchair to access the bathroom.

The bill would broaden those legal rights to include more people from the disabled community that isn't being addressed under the current regulations.

New Hampshire, California, and Arizona already have similar laws in place.

