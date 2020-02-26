Adult-Use marijuana business potentially opening this Friday

Recreational marijuana could be available to buy in Lansing this Friday if bad weather conditions don't get in the way.

Homegrown Cannabis Company on Pennsylvania Avenue said the snow could prevent them from getting the necessary supplies in order to meet state regulations.

Josh Hovey, the spokesperson for Homegrown Cannabis Company said the codes used on marijuana packaging are required so all their products can be tracked by the state.

Without those labels, dispensary products can not be sold legally, meaning a grand opening would have to be pushed back. Despite the weather fears, Josh Hovey said the dispensary is excited to get the public in.

"We're thrilled to be among the first in Lansing to have our adult-use marijuana license and really excited to be opening the provisioning center at the end of this week, we're just waiting on a few final details from the state to confirm but we hope to be open this Friday morning," Hovey said.

Lansing City Clerk confirmed Pure Options Provisioning Center is also clear to open Friday morning.

Hovey says they will continue to update their social media pages to let people know about their official opening date.

