Adrian police arrest 17-year-old for stabbing juvenile

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of a juvenile in Adrian, Michigan on Monday.

Police were called to the 600 block of S. Madison Street around 2:30 p.m. following the report of a stabbing.

Witnesses told officers that two male subjects were involved in a confrontation, and one stabbed the other.

Following an initial investigation, a 17-year old male was arrested.

Police say the suspect is a local resident and knew the victim.

The Adrian Police Department says the victim is a juvenile and was transported to a Toledo hospital suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim was awake and alert at the scene.

Officers were also able to interview the victim before he was transported to Toledo.

However, his condition has not been updated.

The Adrian Police Department also says the identity of the suspect will be withheld until he is arraigned in 2A District Court.

