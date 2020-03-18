Additional time granted for small businesses to make tax payments

Effective immediately, additional time is granted to small businesses to make monthly payments on sales, use and withholding tax payments to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Amid the coronavirus’s spread and impact on businesses, any small businesses scheduled to make sales, use and withholding tax payments this month have until April 20, according to a news release. The state Treasury Department will waive all penalties and interest for 30 days.

“The past week has been hard for small businesses owners across the state as we work to mitigate the spread of coronavirus,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release. “Allowing them more time to pay their monthly tax payments will help us provide some much-needed assistance. I will continue doing everything I can to ensure our small businesses have the support they need during this time. We will get through this together.”

Specific information about Treasury providing tax assistance to small businesses due to COVID-19 can be found in SUW Penalty and Interest Waiver Notice.

“Our small businesses are important drivers of Michigan’s economy,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This change will provide some help to businesses as they navigate their way through this state and national emergency.”

The waiver is not available for accelerated sales, use or withholding tax filers. Businesses with questions should call the Treasury Business Tax Call Center at (517) 636-6925.

To learn more about Michigan’s taxes, go to Michigan.gov/taxes or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.

