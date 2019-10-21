Active shooter training happening at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson

There will be a lot of police officers and first responders at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson County Monday morning.

The hospital will be conducting active shooter training starting at 9 a.m.

The exercise is run in coordination with the Jackson County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

There will be several actors with fake injuries at the scene taking part in the exercise, according to a press release.

The training is happens twice a year in an effort to better prepare hospital staff in the event of an actual crisis or disaster.

The training will not cause any interruption or delay to patient care, according to the release.

