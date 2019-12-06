Shooter dead, several injured at Pensacola Naval Air Station

Reports say several were injured and the shooter is dead in Pensacola Naval Air Station

The base is currently on lock down.

A spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed that authorities are working to "take down" an active shooter on base at NAS Pensacola.

Amber Southard, spokeswoman for the ECSO, said little information is available at the moment, but shots have been fired on base and a heavy law enforcement presence is there to eliminate the threat.

According to Pensacola News Journal, ten people have been transported to the hospital.

