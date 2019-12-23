Accused spy from MI gets diplomat visit

A Michigan man who has been imprisoned in Russia on spying charges for nearly a year, has lost his job with an automotive parts supplier in a corporate restructuring.

Paul Whelan was arrested Dec. 28 in a Moscow hotel during a visit to the country, where he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Whelan is in good condition mentally, according to an American Diplomat who visited him on Monday. The former Marine also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenship, and those countries have also sent people in to check on him.

"Paul seemed to be in reasonably good spirits today, he appreciated the fact that all four embassies for the first time visited him. For the holidays, he sends his well wishes to his parents, to his family and his friends. In terms of the (Russian Foreign) ministry's comments, they are baseless. There is no evidence, there is no crime," Bart Gorman, said.

Russian investigators say he was caught in possession of a flash drive full of classified information. Whelan denies the charges and claims he was set up.

BorgWarner says Whelan's role was eliminated last Friday in a corporate restructuring announced back in April.

The U.S. said Russia is refusing to allow Whelan to see a doctor or make a call home to his family for Christmas.

He has a court hearing scheduled for Dec. 29.

