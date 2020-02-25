Accumulating snow tonight and Wednesday

Today we will spend the day under the clouds. A few widely scattered snow and rain showers are possible today. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight low pressure will approach lower Michigan and spread a steady snowfall back into the area. Most areas from Lansing to the south will wake up to 1-3'' of snow by Wednesday morning. Plan on a slow morning commute Wednesday. An additional 1-2'' of snow will be possible Wednesday mainly from Lansing to the south. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the low 30s. Wind gusts to 25 MPH will be possible Wednesday causing some blowing snow.

Colder air is back for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the mid 20s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will start to creep back up this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.