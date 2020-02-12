Accumulating snow is expected tonight

No problems today with the cloud cover thickening over the area. High temperatures today will once again be in the low to mid 30s. This evening light snow moves into the area with low pressure passing south of Michigan. This will not be a major snowfall with 1-3'' of snow expected by early Thursday morning. Plan on a few extra minutes for your Thursday morning commute with the fresh snow.

Thursday a cold front drops through the area in the morning. Temperatures fall from the mid 20s Thursday morning to the teens Thursday afternoon. Scattered snow showers are expected Thursday with accumulations of an inch or less.

Friday starts off cold with high temperatures in the single digits. Most of Friday will be partly cloudy. High temperatures Friday will be in the teens.

