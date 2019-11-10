Accumulating snow and colder temperatures heading our way

A cold front slips through the area today and may touch off some patchy drizzle. High temperatures again today will be in the low 40s. Much colder air moves in tonight with highs near 30 Monday and the mid 20s Tuesday. High temperatures should be back above freezing by the end of the week.

A series of disturbances moving along the cold front South of Michigan will bring snow to Mid-Michigan tonight through Monday night. Heavy Lake Effect Snow is possible close to Lake Michigan through mid-week.

The precipitation gets underway this evening as a light mix of rain and snow. Overnight we make the transition to all snow. By Monday morning snow accumulations should be less than an inch, but still untreated roadways will likely be slippery with temperatures in the 20s. Plan on more snow through the day Monday with daytime accumulations of 1-3'' possible. Temperatures will not move much Monday with highs near 30. The snow should come to an end Monday evening. A mix of clouds and sun is expected Tuesday with a few flurries possible.

Now is a good time to download the WILX Weather Authority App on your smartphone or tablet for a forecast customized for your location. Search "WILX Weather" on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.