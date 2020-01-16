Accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday

Colder air settles in today with temperatures falling to the mid 20s this afternoon. The weather is quiet tonight with lows in the low teens. Friday starts with some sunshine. The clouds roll in Friday afternoon. High temperatures Friday in the low 30s.

A developing storm system heading into the Great Lakes region will bring snow Friday night into Saturday. The snow may mix with rain at times during the day Saturday. Overall 3-6'' of snow are expected across the area Friday night into Saturday. Following the storm system Lake Effect Snow Showers are possible on and off Saturday night into Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 30s. High temperatures Sunday will be in the teens.

Andy Provenzano will have the updated forecast tonight on News 10 at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 P.M.

