Accident on Mount Hope at Cedar and Washington

Police are on the scene of an accident on Mount Hope at Cedar Street and Washington.

News 10 crews are on the scene of the accident and say there are down power lines, down trees, multiple blocks of damage, and reports of significant damage to a house. The scene goes from Maplewood to Washington.

Avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

