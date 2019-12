An accident that took place on westbound I-94 closed the freeway around 5 a.m. on Monday.

All lanes on I-94 are now open.

A trailer from the I-94 construction project flipped over.

Traffic was being redirected to Elm Road until further notice.

Blackman Township Police are handling the accident at this time.

WILX News 10 is at the scene, we will update this article with any new details.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.