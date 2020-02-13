Accident closes road Thursday morning after snowy conditions

Snowy weather made road conditions difficult to navigate Thursday.

An accident closed the ramp from I-496 to I-96 east in Delta Township.

The ramp was reopened quickly, allowing traffic to resume as normal.

If you are out and about driving in snowy road conditions, MDOT wants to remind you to keep a safe distance between your vehicle and snowplows.

"Plowing may result in a cloud of snow, limiting visibility and may throw ice, rocks or salt," MDOT said in a winter driving safety document posted to their website.

News 10's Weather Authority said Thursday night will be partly cloudy with scattered snow showers with temperatures dropping near zero and wind chills between -10 to 0.

To view a breakdown of the forecast in the next couple of days click, here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.