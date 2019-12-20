Accident closes down part of WB I-96

A major accident has shut down part of I-96 on Friday night.

The accident has closed down part of I-96 westbound near the Stockbridge exit.

Authorities are telling News 10 that the highway shut down just before 7 p.m.

Our crew on scene told us they saw two cars involved, but police have not given us any indication on when the stretch of road will be back open.

