UPDATE: Man involved in car versus pedestrian accident in hospital

An area near Cedar Street and Armstrong Road has reopened to motorists an accident that occurred about 12:50 p.m. Friday closed the intersection.

Police confirmed the accident in that area that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 5400 block of S. Cedar..

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old man from Lansing, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Lansing Police.

The driver of the car is a 79-year-old man.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.