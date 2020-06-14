Accident causes power outage

Many are without power this evening after a vehicle crashed into a power line in Williamstown Township.

Meridian Township police say the area around Grand River Avenue and Zimmer Road is without power with no ETA for restoration at this time.

This comes after a vehicle accident just before three this afternoon.

We'll keep you updated as this story develops.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.