Accessible absent voter applications now available

Voters who are blind or have severe disabilities can face problems voting privately and independently that others do not. The Michigan Bureau of Elections is now making it easier for them.

According to a Friday news release, voters using assistive technology can mark their ballots with it without going to a polling place or clerk’s office, although they still can if they want to.

If visiting an office, the secretary of state recommended contacting the office beforehand to make sure it’s open since many of them are altering hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a priority of my administration to ensure that blind citizens are provided the same rights and protections as all Michigan voters,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in the release. “We have been working towards ensuring better access to voting at home for all voters since I took office last year, and I am pleased this accessible electronic option was in place on the same day that paper absent voter ballots also became available.”

Accessible ballot instructions are available by clicking here.

Copyright WILX. All rights reserved.

