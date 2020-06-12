Absentee ballot applications get more options online

The Michigan Department of State introduced another way to submit absentee voter ballot applications, the agency said in a news release Friday.

The department’s Bureau of Elections now accepts online applications with electronic signatures at www.michigan.gov/vote. Click on click “Apply for an Absent Voter Ballot Online.”

Voters with a Michigan driver’s license or state ID can use the online tool to submit their information with the signature they provide for their license or ID.

This is in addition to scanning and emailing a signed paper application, which was already an option.

The paper ballots themselves, once received, must be mailed back to be counted.

“The more choices a person has when it comes to exercising their right to vote, the better they are able to make the choice that works best for them,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in the release.

