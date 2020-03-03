Above average high temperatures most of the week

A taste of early Spring is expected for the remainder of this week into early next week. High temperatures will be in the 40s today through Thursday. Friday high temperatures are back in the upper 30s. High temperatures return to near 50 Saturday through Monday. Highs are in the 40s Tuesday through Thursday next week.

Today we see a mix of clouds and sun along with gusty winds at times. A trough of low pressure moves through the area late this afternoon or this evening and touches off a few rain showers. Wednesday starts under the clouds with the slight chance of a few snowflakes. Some sunshine should return Wednesday afternoon. Rain showers are possible again Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.