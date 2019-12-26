Abnormal warmth impacts businesses offering winter activities

With kids being out for winter break, everyone is looking for something to do, but the lack of snow is making that a bit of a challenge.

Most people would imagine a snowy December, and might even hope for one, but several people who were outdoors on Thursday were enjoying the weather.

"It's pretty nice actually. It's fabulous, we love it," Cathy, Shelly and Ella, who are dog park goers, told News 10.

However, places where winter sports and activities are popular are struggling to open.

"Normally, we have four to five runs, running for people. Right now, we have two tubing runs. That's all we were able to make with the amount of snow, Mother Nature didn't cooperate as well as in the past," Brian Collins, manager of Hawk Island Park, said.

Collins said this year it took two weeks and around 40 to 60 hours of snow-making to open only two lanes on their hill. The snow making typically happens at night when the temperature drops below 20 degrees consistently.

"It's been a few days since we've made snow. It's been a battle trying to keep it up, we've taken everything we've made and pushed it together and made piles," Collins said.

However, despite the lack of cold weather, people are spending time outdoors.

"We've actually seen more people in the park in the last few days," Collins said.

And the businesses that don't rely on the snow to function are enjoying the extra business even more. In fact, at least four golf courses in the Lansing-area are open for business.

"Right now, we have about 60 golfers on the course for nine holes," Todd Kwiecien, Royal Scot Golf Course owner, said.

Hawk Island said they decide whether or not they will open on a day-by-day basis.

You can check their hours on there website by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.