AT&T partners with local high school to prepare students for college

AT&T is helping students in Ingham and Eaton County get ready for college.

The company is partnering with the Capital Area College Access Network to support college events for high school students.

They are kicking off the partnership with a financial aid event at Eaton Rapids High School on Monday, Oct. 14.

The program's executive director says the partnership will help them reach their goal of helping at least 70 percent of kids be more prepared to make that college transition.

