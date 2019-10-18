AT&T foundation donates $10,000

On Friday, the AT&T Foundation donated $10,000 to assist families with long-term, seriously ill children.

The grant was donated to The Davies Project to help families out by providing a transportation to and from doctors' appointments, according to a press release.

The Lansing-based nonprofit creates a network of support for children with long-term illnesses and their family members, according to the release.

“The AT&T Foundation’s contribution will help The Davies Project provide support for families in the Lansing area,” said Pam Riley Miklavcic, founder and director of the Davies Project. “We are thankful for AT&T’s investment in our cause.”

The Davies Project was named in honor of the Dr. H. Dele Davies for supporting children as chair of the Department of Pediatrics and Human Development at Michigan State University, according to the release.

AT&T presented the grant at The Davies Project's new location at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

“We are honored to support The Davies Project and their noble mission to help families in need in the Lansing area,” said AT&T Michigan President David Lewis. “This effort provides more than just a ride to struggling families, it provides relief during difficult times and we are proud to support the cause.”

