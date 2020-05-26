AT&T donates, launches text-to-give for Midland flood recovery

AT&T Michigan is getting involved in the recovery efforts for Midland and Gladwin County after massive floods were caused by the Edenville and Sanford dam failures.

AT&T said it has donated $25,000 to the United Ways in Midland and Gladwin County and launched a text-to-give initiative.

“Our hearts go out to the Mid-Michigan residents dealing with last week’s unimaginable flooding on top of the struggles that already exist due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said AT&T Michigan President David Lewis. “Recovery from this disaster won’t be easy and that’s why we are proud to donate to the cause and launch a text-to-give campaign to allow people to donate to the Mid-Michigan recovery efforts.”

To donate, you can text FLOOD to 20222 and a one-time donation of $25 will be given to the Midland County United Way and United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties.

AT&T said you can text-to-give via any cell phone provider and the donation costs will show up on your next cell phone bill.

