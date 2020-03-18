UPDATE: Detroit automakers to shut down factories

Two people briefed on the matter say Detroit's three automakers have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus.

Automakers are expected to release details of the closure later today.

The United Auto Workers union has been pushing for factories to close because workers are fearful of coming into contact with the virus.

The people didn't want to be identified because no official announcement has been made.

New 10's Kellan Buddy went to the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly plant. He said more cars are leaving than coming in.

A few people told News 10 they aren't sure what's happening.

UAW National Spokesperson Brian Rothenburg told News 10 they would not dispute reports made of the Big Three closing all plants.

The announcement comes after a meeting Tuesday night between UAW and Detroit's Big Three where both groups agreed on a partial shutdown.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

