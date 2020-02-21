AP Exclusive: DEA agent accused of conspiring with cartel

A once-standout U.S. federal narcotics agent known for spending lavishly on luxury cars and Tiffany jewelry has been arrested on charges he conspired to launder money with the same Colombian drug cartel he was tasked with fighting.

Authorities say Jose Irizarry and his wife were taken into custody Friday in Puerto Rico. An indictment handed up in Tampa, Florida accuses Irizarry of secretly using his position as a federal agent to divert millions of dollars in drug proceeds from DEA control.

Messages sent to Irizarry's attorney seeking comment were not immediately returned.

